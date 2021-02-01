Catholic World News

‘Beat leprosy’: Vatican issues message for World Leprosy Day

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Following his January 31 Angelus address, Pope Francis echoed the Dicastery for Integral Human Development’s message. “I express my closeness to those who suffer from this disease, and I encourage the missionaries, health care workers and volunteers who are engaged in their service,” the Pope said. “I hope that the leaders of nations will unite in their efforts to treat those suffering from Hansen’s disease and to ensure their social inclusion.”

