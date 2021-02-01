Catholic World News

Pope establishes World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The day will take place the fourth Sunday in July, close to July 26, the memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne, parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

