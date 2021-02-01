Catholic World News

Sectarian graffiti on Catholic church branded ‘reprehensible’ by Northern Ireland’s leader

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: First Minister Arlene Foster criticized “another reprehensible attack on a place of worship,” adding, “No cause is served by such actions, and I hope those responsible can be identified and brought to justice.”

