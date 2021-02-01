Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Belgian Catholic charities

February 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s message, dated January 8 and released January 29, was directed to members of Entraide et Fraternité (an international charity) and Action Vivre Ensemble (a domestic charity).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!