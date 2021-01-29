Catholic World News

Pontifical Institute defends Biden’s position on abortion

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences has posted on its Facebook site a defense of President Joe Biden’s position on abortion. In a response to criticism of Biden’s support for unrestricted legal abortion, the Institute’s Facebook page said that “defending the right to abortion does not mean defending abortion.” The Institute, established by Pope John Paul II to explore “the truth of marriage and the family,” was “refounded” by Pope Francis in 2017, with a new charter to emphasize the social sciences.

