Catholic World News

Twitter suspends Catholic World Report for transgender report

January 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: Twitter suspended the account of Catholic World Report after the online magazine posted a story referring to Rachel Levine, President Biden’s nominee as Assistant Secretary of Health, as a biological male. Twitter said that the news story violated the services “rules against hateful conduct.” Carl Olson, editor of Catholic World Report, remarked: “Twitter is clearly indicating that unless CWR and other outlets jump through arbitrary and constantly-changing rhetorical and ideological hoops, they cannot use Twitter.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!