Pray and fast for President Biden’s conversion of heart on abortion, prelate preaches at National Prayer Vigil for Life

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (Kansas), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, preached the homily at the opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. (The homily begins at 1:14:00.)

