Leading Polish prelate deplores anti-Semitism

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz “obliges us to loudly express opposition to all manifestations that trample human dignity: racism, xenophobia, and anti-Semitism,” said Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the bishops’ conference. “We appeal to the modern world for reconciliation and peace, for respect for the right of every nation to exist and to freedom, independence, and the preservation of its own culture.”

