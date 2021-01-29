Catholic World News

Cardinal: Pope’s March trip to Iraq is still on

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, announced on January 28 that Pope Francis plans to meet with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the leader of Iraq’s Shiite Muslims.

