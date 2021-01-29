Catholic World News
Bishop in Dominica reverses course, supports anti-sodomy law
January 29, 2021
National Catholic Reporter
CWN Editor's Note: The Caribbean nation of 74,000 (map) is 50% Catholic, 44% Protestant,3% Spiritist, and 2% Baha’i.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
