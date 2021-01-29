Catholic World News
US Supreme Court orders review of Texas ban on clergy at executions
January 29, 2021
» Continue to this story on Austin American-Statesman
CWN Editor's Note: The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty welcomed the decision.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!