Catholic World News

Bishops decry President Biden’s executive order promoting abortion overseas

January 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “It is grievous that one of President Biden’s first official acts actively promotes the destruction of human lives in developing nations,” said the chairmen of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities and Committee on International Justice and Peace. “This executive order is antithetical to reason, violates human dignity, and is incompatible with Catholic teaching.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!