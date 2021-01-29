Catholic World News

Pontifical council, Muslim figures discuss religious radicalism

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Religious Radicalism: Interpretations and Responses of Christians and Muslims” was the theme of the webinar organized by the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. “Christian and Muslim experts and leaders,” not named in the press release, participated in the two-day event.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

