Archbishop Cordileone laments lack of understanding of ‘worthiness to receive’

January 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said that Catholics must “reclaim this sense of what it means to receive Communion.” In an EWTN interview, he said that Catholics “no longer understanding the idea of worthiness to receive Communion,” and this problem “goes hand-in-hand with this decline in the belief of the Real Presence.”

