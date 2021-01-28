Catholic World News

India marks Republic Day amid serious human rights concerns

January 28, 2021

Continue to this story on Christian Solidarity Worldwide

CWN Editor's Note: “The Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI) documented 327 cases of violence against Christians throughout 2020, which involved approximately five deaths, six churches being demolished or burnt, and 26 incidents of social boycott,” said Christian Solidarity Worldwide, which advocates on behalf of persecuted Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

