Catholic World News

In Turkey, historic Armenian church razed to the ground

January 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Kütahya, a city in western Turkey, was home to 4,000 Armenians before the 1915 Armenian Genocide. In 1931, only 65 Armenians lived there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!