Catholic World News

More Americans than people in other wealthy nations say Covid has strengthened religious faith

January 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: 28% of Americans (and 35% of US Catholics) surveyed said that the pandemic has made their faith stronger.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!