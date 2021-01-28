Catholic World News

Fort Worth bishop criticizes President Biden’s statement on Roe v. Wade

January 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “To equate access to abortion, the direct killing of an unborn child, with universal access to needed healthcare is morally incoherent and incompatible with authentic Catholic doctrine,” Bishop Michael Olson said in response to the president’s statement. Archbishop Joseph Naumann, the chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee, also decried the statement.

