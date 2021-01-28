Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez, citing Pope Francis, emphasizes we cannot be silent about abortion

January 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We need to speak for every person in our society who cannot defend themselves,” said Archbishop José Gomez, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, who over the past week has repeatedly spoken out on behalf of unborn children. “And prenatal human life is truly the most innocent, and the most vulnerable in our society.”

