German Christians launch Year of Ecumenism

January 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The initiative is sponsored by the Arbeitsgemeinschaft Christlicher Kirchen in Deutschland (Working Group of Christian Churches in Germany), led by an Eastern Orthodox priest (German-language link).

