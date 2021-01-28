Catholic World News

‘Be aware of how this road of death, extermination, and brutality began’: Pope recalls Holocaust

January 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Extermination Camp of Auschwitz, we celebrate International Holocaust Remembrance Day,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his January 27 general audience. “We commemorate the victims of the Holocaust and all those persecuted and deported by the Nazi regime ... Remembrance also means being careful because these things can happen again, starting with ideological proposals that are intended to save a people and end up destroying a people and humanity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!