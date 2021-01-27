Catholic World News

USCCB publishes interfaith guidebook on ecology

January 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Association of Diocesan Ecumenical and Interreligious Officers, and Catholic Climate Covenant have jointly published the ecumenical and interreligious guidebook.

