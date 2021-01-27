Catholic World News

Retired Belarus archbishop pledges to remain active in national life

January 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who returned to Belarus in December (map) after being denied entry for four months, resigned as Archbishop of Minsk on January 3, the day he turned 75. “The Church stands and acts, and the gates of hell will never prevail against it,” he said at a Mass welcoming the new apostolic administrator. “If we wish to save our country, we must follow the call of Jesus by believing in the Gospels and seeking conversion.”

