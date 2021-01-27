Catholic World News

Plenary indulgence available for those who participate virtually in National Prayer Vigil for Life

January 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The National Prayer Vigil for Life, which takes place at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, begins on the evening of January 28 and concludes the following morning. According to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, “a plenary indulgence is available this year for those participating in the Opening or Closing Mass and/or the Prayer Vigil, whether virtually or in person (the other usual conditions for a plenary indulgence apply).”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!