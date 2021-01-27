Catholic World News

After Islamic militants abduct orphans, Nigerian prelate pleads for improved security

January 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “One would have imagined that being around the federal capital territory one would be safer,” said Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, the nation’s capital. “But we can see that even the children are not safe.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!