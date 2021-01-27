Catholic World News

‘Ethiopia is living a nightmare’: churches, convents robbed and destroyed

January 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “Hundreds of citizens are being killed in the conflicts in the Tigray region” (map), said Regina Lynch, project manager for Aid to the Church in Need. “Shops, schools, churches and convents have been robbed and destroyed. Thousands of people have fled their homes.”

