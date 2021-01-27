Catholic World News

Sitting in pew, Pope attends funeral of his personal physician

January 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis, suffering from sciatica, attended the funeral Mass of Dr. Fabrizio Soccorsi, 78, who died from Covid complications. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, celebrated the Mass, which took place in Church of Holy Mary, Queen of the Family, in Vatican City State.

