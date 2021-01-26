Catholic World News

San Francisco archbishop celebrates indoor Mass despite ban

January 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone celebrated Mass for a large congregation inside St. Mary’s cathedral on January 24, despite the governor’s order banning indoor worship. The San Francisco archdiocese explained that the Mass—which had been scheduled for outdoors—was moved into the cathedral because of security concerns, because a demonstration was to occur at the Chinese consulate, next door to the original outdoor venue.

