Drive-in, drive-up, walk-up: Vancouver archbishop issues guidelines for receiving Communion during pandemic

January 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In light of the fact that the provincial restrictions on Masses with a congregation have been extended until at least February 5, and because many of the faithful have been without Holy Communion for a lengthy period, I sincerely hope that you are able to make arrangements in your parish for the distribution of Holy Communion to your parishioners,” said Archbishop J. Michael Miller.

