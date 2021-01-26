Catholic World News

Archbishop Vigneron issues pastoral letter on Scripture

January 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “As the Archdiocese of Detroit continues to undergo its ‘missionary conversion,’ so that every Catholic may be formed and sent forth as a joyful missionary disciple, I would like to highlight the necessity of turning to the Word of God to equip and inspire us for this task,” said Archbishop Allen Vigneron, vice president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

