Catholic World News

In a first in Spain, Jesuits to pay compensation to victims of sexual abuse

January 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on El País

CWN Editor's Note: “An internal investigation by the Society of Jesus found that 81 children and 37 adults had been abused by members of the order since 1927,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!