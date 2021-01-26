Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin, other bishops lament bullying of LGBT youth

January 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Tyler Clementi Foundation

CWN Editor's Note: “All people of goodwill should help, support, and defend LGBT youth; who attempt suicide at much higher rates than their straight counterparts; who are often homeless because of families who reject them; who are rejected, bullied and harassed; and who are the target of violent acts at alarming rates,” the prelates said in their statement, “God Is On Your Side: A Statement from Catholic Bishops on Protecting LGBT Youth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!