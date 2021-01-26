Catholic World News

Over 10% of Congress is Jesuit-educated

January 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “For the third consecutive session, Jesuit-educated alumni comprise ten percent of Congress. Among the 535 members of the 117th United States Congress, 55 graduated from Jesuit colleges and universities: 13 in the Senate and 42 in the House of Representatives,” according to the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities.

