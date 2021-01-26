Catholic World News

Mexico’s Catholic population falls to 78%

January 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to the Mexican census, the percentage of Mexicans who are Catholic fell from 82.7% in 2010 to 77.7% in 2020. The percentage of Protestants rose from 7.5% to 11.2%; the percentage of those without a religion rose from 4.7% to 8.1%.

