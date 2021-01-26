Catholic World News

USCCB chairmen welcome President Biden’s executive order on Census and undocumented immigrants

January 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to an executive order, two bishops who chair US bishops’ committees wrote, “We welcome this return to more than a century of American precedent that ensures all residents will be counted and included in the census and apportionment. This return to our previous policy reflects the inalienable truth that all people matter and are imbued with human dignity.”

