Catholic World News

Pontifical academy urges EU, WHO to take action to make Covid vaccines universally accessible

January 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Academy for Life

CWN Editor's Note: “Faced with the serious problems surrounding the production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, the Pontifical Academy for Life strongly reaffirms the urgency of identifying ways to guarantee transparency and collaboration,” the academy’s president and chancellor said in a January 22 statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!