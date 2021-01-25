Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman decries Biden-Harris statement on anniversary of Roe v. Wade

January 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Roe’s elevation of abortion to the status of a protected right and its elimination of state restrictions paved the way for the violent deaths of more than 62 million innocent unborn children and for countless women who experience the heartache of loss, abandonment, and violence,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (Kansas), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said in response to a statement from President Biden and Vice President Harris on the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade (full text).

