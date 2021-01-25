Catholic World News

Caritas leader calls on US, European nations to renounce ‘vaccine nationalism’

January 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that vaccination is a “basic human right,” the secretary general of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, regretted that “around a sixth of the world population has already reserved more than half of the vaccines for their own national population.”

