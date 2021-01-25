Catholic World News
Caritas leader calls on US, European nations to renounce ‘vaccine nationalism’
January 25, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Stating that vaccination is a “basic human right,” the secretary general of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, regretted that “around a sixth of the world population has already reserved more than half of the vaccines for their own national population.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 12:47 PM ET USA
I'll donate my vaccine doses to anyone who needs them. Hate to be part of that greedy one-sixth.