Catholic World News

Sign nuclear weapons treaty, Australian bishops urge prime minister

January 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force on January 22.

