Catholic World News

Listen to the faithful and to be united in prayer, Pope says to leaders of Church in Latin America

January 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis delivered a Spanish-language video message to the first Ecclesial Assembly of the Church in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!