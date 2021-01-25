Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Use the time God gives us to convert our lives

January 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “May the Virgin Mary help us to live each day, each moment as the time of salvation, in which the Lord passes and calls us to follow him, every second of our life,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his January 24 Sunday Angelus address, delivered in the library of the Apostolic Palace (video). “And may she help us to convert from the mentality of the world, that of worldly reveries which are fireworks, to that of love and service.”

