Draw near to others, as God drew near to us, and read God’s word: papal homily

January 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Ailing from sciatica, Pope Francis did not celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on January 24; Archbishop Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, read the papal homily for the Sunday of the Word of God (video, booklet).

