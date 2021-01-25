Catholic World News

‘Come and see’: theme of papal message for World Communications Day

January 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a message issued on the vigil of the memorial of St. Francis de Sales (patron saint of journalists), Pope Francis expressed concern that “original investigative reporting in newspapers and television, radio and web newscasts is being replaced by a reportage that adheres to a standard, often tendentious narrative . . . ‘Come and see’ is the simplest method to get to know a situation.”

