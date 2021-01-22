Catholic World News

Vatican tribunal convicts three laymen in financial scandal

January 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican tribunal has convicted two former executives of the Institute for Religious Works (the IOR, commonly known as the Vatican bank) on embezzlement and money-laundering charges. Angelo Caloia, who was president of the IOR from 1999 to 2009; and two lawyers who had acted as IOR consultants, were found guilty of arranging to profit from the sale of Vatican properties. Caloia was sentenced to a prison term of just under nine years. His attorney said that the former IOR chief would appeal, charging that the Vatican’s judicial system had not provided a fair trial.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!