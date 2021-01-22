Catholic World News
Priest among casualties at Madrid parish explosion
January 22, 2021
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: On January 20, Pope Francis offered prayers and expressed solidarity following the explosion, caused by a gas leak.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
