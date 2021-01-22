Catholic World News

Bishops call on EU to help make the Mediterranean ‘a place of peaceful encounters’

January 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation of bishops from the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) met with Olivér Várhelyi, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich SJ, president of COMECE, called for “EU policy responses rooted in the Union’s fundamental values and fully respectful of the human dignity and rights of every person, including migrants and refugees.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!