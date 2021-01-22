Catholic World News

Bishops call on Israel to work with Palestinian authorities to make Covid vaccines accessible to Palestinians

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy Land Coordination, founded in 2000, is an annual pilgrimage of bishops from North America, Europe, and South Africa to the Holy Land. The 2021 meeting took place virtually.

