Vatican advances beatification cause of Jerome Lejeune

January 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has affirmed the “heroic virtue” of Jerome Lejeune, the French geneticist who found the cause of Down syndrome and became an advocate for the right to life of Down-syndrome babies. He now becomes eligible for beatification if a miracle is attributed to his intercession.



In other decrees released on January 21 the Congregation recognized the martyrdom of Giovanni Fomasini, an Italian priest killed in 1944; and the heroic virtue of six other candidates.

