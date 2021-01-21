Catholic World News

Ohio cathedral arson suspect, police officer killed in volley of gunfire

January 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo issued statements on the death of the suspect, the death of the police officer, and the vandalism and arson at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral.

