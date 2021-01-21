Catholic World News

US bishops begin novena for protection of human life

January 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I invite you to join many thousands of Catholics praying a nationwide novena from Thursday, January 21 through Friday, January 29,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (Kansas), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said in a statement on the 2021 March for Life.

